American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,188 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $156.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

