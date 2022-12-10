American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $97,859.85 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $97,859.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,405,489 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,913.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Kurt Knight sold 18,116 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $67,391.52.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,483 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $21,877.17.

American Well Stock Down 1.8 %

AMWL opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $900.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.31. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Well by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 617,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Well by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after acquiring an additional 250,994 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in American Well by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 228,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 140,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,125,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,527 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

See Also

