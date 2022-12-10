Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,854 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Ameriprise Financial worth $68,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 302,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,592,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,702,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $321.04 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $339.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.58.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

