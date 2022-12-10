AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.33% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after buying an additional 163,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.0 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

