Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silence Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silence Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLN opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $556.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 300,875 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

