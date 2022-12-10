Analysts Issue Forecasts for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XPO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $46.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.4% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after buying an additional 3,919,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,436,000 after acquiring an additional 367,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 59.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 226,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

