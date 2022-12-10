Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target at $68.00

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of Capri stock opened at $57.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.26. Capri has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 87.7% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Capri by 67.2% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 168,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

