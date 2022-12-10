Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Target Price at $34.25

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

KDNY stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 5,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $128,613.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,159.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,687 shares of company stock worth $1,234,469 in the last quarter. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 319,169 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 579,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the period.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

