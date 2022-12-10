Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Target Price at $34.25

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance
KDNY stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $24.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 319,169 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,595,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 882,985 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 579,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares during the period.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.