Analysts Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Price Target at $192.67

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.67.

WILYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Demant A/S from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the company from 290.00 to 215.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Demant A/S from 191.00 to 183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.78. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

