Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) PT at $38.50

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of EVERTEC
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 269.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 897.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVERTEC Stock Down 0.3 %
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.
EVERTEC Company Profile
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
