Analysts Set Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) PT at $1,319.29

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,319.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FQVTF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 935 ($11.40) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.51) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $13.45 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

