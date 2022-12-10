Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $23.60

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 2,967,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,670,738.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,790,587 shares in the company, valued at $37,535,806.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,892,736 shares of company stock worth $16,731,868. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $761,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,903,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.