Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) PT at $267.50

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

GD opened at $247.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day moving average of $231.08. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

