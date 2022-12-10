Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target at $88.11

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %

GWRE stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 398,155 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,239,000 after acquiring an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,377,000 after purchasing an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $21,836,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

