Analysts Set iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target at $7.60

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICAD. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iCAD from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Transactions at iCAD

In other iCAD news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iCAD

iCAD Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICAD stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. iCAD has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 34.77% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

