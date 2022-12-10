Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $147.85

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of QLYS opened at $117.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 0.56. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,348,080. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 57.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

