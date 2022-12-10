Analysts Set Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target at C$70.64

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

RCI.B has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$60.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.42. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.53 and a 1-year high of C$80.85. The firm has a market cap of C$30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

