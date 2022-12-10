Analysts Set Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target at $16.34

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Root by 37.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,830,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Root in the 1st quarter worth approximately $924,000.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Root has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $78.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative return on equity of 78.93% and a negative net margin of 102.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root will post -20.96 EPS for the current year.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

