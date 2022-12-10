Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $151.72

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.72.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.