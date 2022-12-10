Analysts Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) PT at $151.72

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.72.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 87.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Spotify Technology stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.80. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.