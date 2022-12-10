Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $36.25

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,623.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 359,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 79.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMB opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

