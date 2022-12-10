Analyzing BigBear.ai (BBAI) & Its Peers

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) is one of 421 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BigBear.ai to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of BigBear.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BigBear.ai and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigBear.ai -139.45% -383.61% -59.40% BigBear.ai Competitors -57.53% -79.28% -9.32%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BigBear.ai $145.58 million -$123.55 million -0.55 BigBear.ai Competitors $1.81 billion $283.94 million -8.22

This table compares BigBear.ai and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BigBear.ai’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BigBear.ai. BigBear.ai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BigBear.ai and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigBear.ai 0 2 0 0 2.00 BigBear.ai Competitors 1791 11951 25290 564 2.62

BigBear.ai presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 941.67%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.45%. Given BigBear.ai’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BigBear.ai is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

BigBear.ai peers beat BigBear.ai on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning. The Analytics segment provides high-end technology and consulting services. This segment focuses on the areas of big data computing and analytical solutions, including predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions. Its solutions assist customers in aggregating, interpreting, and synthesizing data to enable real-time decision-making capabilities. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

