Analyzing Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bionik Laboratories and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cadre has a consensus price target of $32.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.95%. Given Cadre’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than Bionik Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -1,015.59% -3,785.12% -123.86% Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.27 million 3.31 -$10.41 million ($1.83) -0.34 Cadre $427.29 million 2.03 $12.66 million $0.08 290.91

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cadre beats Bionik Laboratories on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, engages in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Robots, which include a suite of robotic rehabilitation products; InMotion ARM, an evidence-based intelligent interactive rehabilitation technology that senses patient movements and limitations; InMotion ARM/HAND, which provides support for therapy involving reaching with grasp and release movements, and individual hand movements; and InMotion Connect platform that consists of a hardware device connected to the InMotion Robot, as well as a subscription to InMotion Connect Pulse. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

