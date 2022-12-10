Analyzing Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lisata Therapeutics and Marpai, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Lisata Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 392.17%. Marpai has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 194.15%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than Marpai.

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Marpai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.25 Marpai $14.23 million 1.25 -$15.98 million ($1.24) -0.69

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Marpai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lisata Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lisata Therapeutics and Marpai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96% Marpai -104.66% -108.51% -67.21%

Risk & Volatility

Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marpai has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lisata Therapeutics beats Marpai on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. The company was formerly known as Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. on September 15, 2022. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

