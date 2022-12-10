Analyzing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPS Commerce and Rapid7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPS Commerce $385.28 million 12.33 $44.60 million $1.40 94.14 Rapid7 $535.40 million 3.64 -$146.33 million ($2.74) -12.01

Profitability

SPS Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares SPS Commerce and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPS Commerce 12.04% 11.70% 9.31% Rapid7 -24.22% N/A -10.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SPS Commerce and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPS Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rapid7 0 9 8 0 2.47

SPS Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $159.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $68.31, suggesting a potential upside of 107.57%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Rapid7 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.