Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Anavex Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Anavex Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AVXL opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

