Andrew Page Sells 5,302,325 Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) Stock

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Page sold 5,302,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.94), for a total value of £8,430,696.75 ($10,280,083.83).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

ALFA opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.94) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128 ($1.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 198 ($2.41). The firm has a market cap of £474.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,278.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

