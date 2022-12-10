Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Angi were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Angi by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.03 on Friday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Angi to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

