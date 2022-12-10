ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $313.96 and last traded at $311.54. Approximately 458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.49.

ANPDY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.73.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

