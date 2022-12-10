AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Sells $4,043,066.12 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,186,933.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.66. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.