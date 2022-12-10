ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $113.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

ArcBest Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

