Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,000

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.83) to GBX 5,150 ($62.80) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97) in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,606.00.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $239.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $342.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.53.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

