ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives $970.88 Average PT from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $970.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ASOMY. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.85) to GBX 1,072 ($13.07) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC cut ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.97) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.92. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $34.78.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.