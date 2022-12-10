Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 10,003 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHI. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $66.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.