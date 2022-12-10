Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKW. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PKW stock opened at $86.17 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.80 and a 52-week high of $98.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.