Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1,288.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 572,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 531,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 474,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2,667.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 424,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.83 and a beta of 0.26. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

