Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 15,372 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $124,000. Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $315,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

