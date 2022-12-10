Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 297,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after buying an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $2,329,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 322,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 132,664 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.66 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.32.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.119 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.