Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 729,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 77,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.