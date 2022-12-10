Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 201.5% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $178.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.58 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.29 and its 200-day moving average is $190.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

