Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $6,223,000. Towle & Co boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 103.2% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $1,401,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 33.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 105,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

