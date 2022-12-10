Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 755.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,374,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365,730 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,160,000 after buying an additional 5,288,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,360,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,851,000 after buying an additional 4,877,641 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,352,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,473,000 after buying an additional 2,791,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,365,000 after buying an additional 2,123,660 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

BIP opened at $34.68 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.