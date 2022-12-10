Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,057.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $148.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

