Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 28.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 53.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 63.22%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

