Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,575,000 after buying an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,366,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,640,000 after buying an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,802,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 460,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

