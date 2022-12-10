Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 6,409 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 313,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at DigitalBridge Group

In other DigitalBridge Group news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of DBRG opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

Further Reading

