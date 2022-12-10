AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $20.73 Per Share

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $20.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $124.04 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $142.49 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,454.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,419.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,238.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

