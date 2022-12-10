AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,650.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,568.40.
NYSE:AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,238.77.
In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
