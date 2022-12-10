B. Riley Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($9.22) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($10.03). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.44) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $154.17.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 442,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

