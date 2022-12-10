Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCTGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,626 ($19.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,704.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,744.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.50. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 46.14 ($0.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.45%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

