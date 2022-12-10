Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,190 ($26.70) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($34.14) to GBX 2,300 ($28.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Victrex Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,626 ($19.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,704.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,744.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,032.50. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,522 ($18.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,540 ($30.97).
Victrex Increases Dividend
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.