Barclays Trims Glencore (LON:GLEN) Target Price to GBX 625

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 680 ($8.29) to GBX 625 ($7.62) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLEN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.80) price objective on Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 560 ($6.83) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.54) price objective on Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 750 ($9.15) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($6.46) target price on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 605 ($7.38).

GLEN opened at GBX 542.50 ($6.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 514.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 486.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £69.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.28. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 354.10 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 571.80 ($6.97).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

